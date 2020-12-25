Saints run out to halftime lead over the Vikings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara brought Christmas cheer early and often in the first half for the New Orleans. His three touchdown runs were enough to give the Saints a halftime lead over the Vikings, 24-14.
On the Saints first offensive possession of the contest, Kamara busted out for a 40-yard touchdown run. Kamara found the end zone again in the first quarter, his second score from a yard out.
Kamara’s final score of the first half, came right before halftime, a 5-yard touchdown run.
Drew Brees was 10-of-15 passing, for a 151 yards, and one interception.
The Vikings first-half touchdowns came courtesy of a Dalvin Cook 15-yard score, and a Mike Boone 4-yard run.
The Saints (10-4) currently own the 2-seed in the NFC. Green Bay (11-3) sits on the 1-seed. The Packers beat the Saints this season, 37-30.
