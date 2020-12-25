Shelby: Cold Christmas, then weekend warm-up

Cold and breezy conditions are expected for this Christmas Day along with tons of sunshine. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s this afternoon, but they will feel like the 40s most of the day.
Another very cold night is expected tonight into early Saturday. Older homes with exposed pipes should protect them or run a small stream of water north of Lake Pontchartrain. A moderate freeze is expected on the north shore and west of the Lake, while a brief light freeze is possible even on the south shore. Pets should be brought indoors and plants should be protected area wide.
Temperatures will rebound by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50s then 60s on Sunday. Early to middle next week, highs will get into the 70s!
Our next rain chance is Wednesday with another cold front that will bring back the chill just in time to ring in the new year.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.