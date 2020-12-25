Trey Hendrickson ruled out for Vikings-Saints

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles as he is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen | December 25, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 2:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Defensive end, Trey Hendrickson, has been ruled out for the Saints-Vikings game. Hendrickson suffered a “stinger” last week against the Chiefs.

Hendrickson is currently tied for second in sacks with 12.5.

Marcus Williams, Kaden Ellis, Nick Easton, Andrus Peat, and Malcom Brown will also missed the contest.

The Saints and Vikings kickoff at 3:30 p.m. The game can be see in New Orleans on FOX 8.

