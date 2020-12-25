Trey Hendrickson ruled out for Vikings-Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Defensive end, Trey Hendrickson, has been ruled out for the Saints-Vikings game. Hendrickson suffered a “stinger” last week against the Chiefs.
Hendrickson is currently tied for second in sacks with 12.5.
Marcus Williams, Kaden Ellis, Nick Easton, Andrus Peat, and Malcom Brown will also missed the contest.
The Saints and Vikings kickoff at 3:30 p.m. The game can be see in New Orleans on FOX 8.
