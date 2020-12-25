‘We are going to get assistance across the goal line’ - Rep. Garret Graves weighs in on stalling of COVID-19 relief bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Americans are frustrated about the uncertainty of the second round of stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
“This isn’t free money; every dollar we spend we’re asking our kids and grandkids to pay $5,” Rep. Garret Graves (R - La.) told WAFB.
“So, I think it’s okay to have criteria in there to make sure that the right people are getting the money and the right people are the ones that need it most not just going and dumping money on the streets to everyone,” Graves said.
This comes after President Doanld Trump recently rejected the proposed bipartisan bill that would give Americans $600, $300 in unemployment, and more federal aid for small businesses.
“It really is a disgrace,” President Trump said.
“Believe it or not Democrats agree with the president,” Rep. Steny Hoyer (D - Maryland) said.
The president says Americans deserve better and should be getting more money in their pocket.
“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 for a couple,” President Trump said.
House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D - Calif.) says she’s game and this is what Democrats in the House have wanted all along. Rep Graves says that the money should be allocated to those who are struggling to pay mortgages, car notes, or their rent and not people who may be benefiting financially from the pandemic.
But Graves says he is confident an agreement is imminent.
“I’ll tell you this we had conference calls and meetings yesterday for hours, today for hours. We’re going back to Washington on Sunday or Monday morning to go finalize these negotiations and get this done. We are going to get assistance across the goal line,” Graves said.
