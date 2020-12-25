Zack: One more freezing night before a weekend warm up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have one more really cold night to get through before the weekend brings a nice warm up to the region.
Freeze warnings are in effect for tonight on both the north and south shores. North of the lake you are under a hard freeze warning as a pipe freeze is possible. This means take full precautions, the pets, plants, pipes and people. South of the lake you are under a freeze warning for a light freeze that could impact the pets, plants and people. All areas will likely wake up Saturday morning to frosty conditions as lows dip into the mid 20s on the north shore and low 30s south of the lake.
Saturday will start freezing but warm up nicely by afternoon. Highs will jump into the upper 50s under a mixture of sun and clouds. There will be a passing upper disturbance which could provide some extra cloud cover from time to time but all areas will stay dry.
The warm up really begins on Sunday as highs will soar into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The abundant sunshine for the end of the weekend to go along with those near 70 highs will quickly make the Christmas chill a thing of the past. More humid conditions do return by early next week ahead of our next rain chance coming on Wednesday. The early look ahead to New Year’s Eve shows morning rain potential but clearing by the time we ring in 2021 although it will be turning colder again.
