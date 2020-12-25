Zack: One more freezing night before a weekend warm up

The warm up really begins on Sunday as highs will soar into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The abundant sunshine for the end of the weekend to go along with those near 70 highs will quickly make the Christmas chill a thing of the past. More humid conditions do return by early next week ahead of our next rain chance coming on Wednesday. The early look ahead to New Year’s Eve shows morning rain potential but clearing by the time we ring in 2021 although it will be turning colder again.