After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Vikings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Six for 41
Just when some thought Alvin Kamara hit a bit of a late season slump, AK went out and put on a Christmas Day show for the ages.
He rushed for six touchdowns on Friday, tying a near century old record. Frankly, he could’ve broken it had Sean Payton elected to go with him instead of Taysom Hill near the goal line in the fourth quarter.
Number six almost didn’t happen. But then Kamara got an assist from rookie tight end Adam Trautman after he caught a late pass from Drew Brees and got close, but not too close, to the goal line.
At that point, there was no doubt. Kamara got the ball, scored the touchdown, tied the record and did snow angels in the end zone as celebration.
It was an unreal effort from Kamara who finished with 155 yards on 22 carries and showed that innate ability not go down on hits.
Take Two: Running wild
Kamara’s epic day was a product how just how dominant the Saints rushing attack was against the Vikings.
They sliced through the Vikings front seven like a knife through hot butter. And it was obvious it was going to be that kind of day early on. In fact, after the game players said they sensed it after the first drive.
Sean Payton didn’t overthink it, when it was obvious the Vikings couldn’t handle the Saints on the ground. They finished with 264 rushing yards and 45 attempts for an astounding 5.9 yards per rush.
Those rushing totals led to a 36:47-23:13 edge in time possession. By my count, they ran the ball 24 times on first down.
I’ve said it all season. The Saints are at their best when they’re running the football effectively.
Take Three: Kings of the South
Winning is hard in the NFL. Consistently winning when other teams are constantly studying and gunning for you is even harder. Yet, the Saints have become a model of consistency in the NFL by winning their fourth straight division title.
To put that in perspective, the 2017 draft class has never had a season where they didn’t win the NFC South. That’s impressive and once again shows just how far this organization has come.
But there’s a reality check that comes with it. And everyone knows exactly what it is. While winning the division is the first goal; it’s not the main goal. Winning the Super Bowl is what they aspire to do and have been good enough to do.
It’s alluded them the last three seasons. Hopefully, the fourth one will be different.
Take Four: Much-needed victory
Not only did beating the Vikings seal the NFC South for the Saints, it also broke their December funk.
After two straight games of subpar and even bad performances, bouncing back on Christmas Day with 52 points was a much needed statement.
To go into the playoffs losing three, or possibly four, straight would not have bred much confidence for this team or this fan base. But a convincing victory like the one Friday calmed that anxiety and showed the Saints are indeed ready for the postseason.
Take Five: Other observations
- Significant progress for Drew Brees in his second game back. He was mostly accurate and efficient all game. He finished 19/26 for 311 yards. His two interceptions were likely more on the receivers than Brees. He did have some throws that got away from him and could have been picked off. But overall it was a solid day for Brees.
- No real need for third down efficiency when the Saints didn’t have a whole lot of third downs. This was one of those games where their dominance on first and second down showed.
- Payton said after the game that he simply thought going with Taysom Hill on what could have been Kamara’s sixth to touchdown was a better matchup in that situation.
- The Saints ran more outside zones than I can ever recall in a game against the Vikings.
- James Hurst did a nice job of filling in at guard on Sunday.
- The Saints defense did enough to win but still had some issues. The misdirection with tight ends were a problem earlier in the season that crept up again Friday.
