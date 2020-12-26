Here’s who to root for if you want the Saints to get a first round bye

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Christmas Day, the Saints ran over the Minnesota Vikings (literally) thanks to 172 total yards and 6 rushing touchdowns from Alvin Kamara.
Kamara is the first NFL player to score on the ground that many times since Ernie Nevers did it in 1929.
“We haven’t seen a player score that many touchdowns on the ground in basically over three quarters of a century,” said FOX 8 sports analyst and writer for The Athletic, Jeff Duncan.
The win secures the Saints as the NFC South champions for the 4th year in a row.
“The fact that the Vikings have eliminated them two out of the last three years, ended their seasons, I’m sure that felt good for them to do it at the Vikings expense.”
Duncan says the focus for the Saints now shifts to being the top ranked NFC team when the regular season ends January 3rd.
“I really think this can happen. Basically what Saints fans need to know is they need to root for the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears, plain and simple,” said Duncan.
“Root for Seattle to win their next two games and for the Chicago Bears to knock off the Green Bay Packers in week 17. If that happens, the Saints end up in a three way tie for the number one seed in the playoff race.”
And a three way tie goes to the team with the better conference record.
Which in this case, would be the Saints.
“And that could happen,” said Duncan.
“Chicago is playing much better right now. That’s a huge rivalry game {week 17} and you know there’s nothing better that the Chicago bears would want than to rob Green Bay of that number one seed.”
The Seahawks will take on Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 27, and then the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 3rd.
Obviously the Saints will also need to win their last game of the season against the Carolina panthers to have a chance at a first round bye.
You can watch that game Sunday, January 3rd, on FOX 8.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.