Mother, 5 children uninjured in Christmas night house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Christmas evening fire displaced a mom and her five children, according to the NOFD.
The 2-alarm fire started around 7:30 p.m. at the Chimneywood Townhomes located at 6201 Morrison Road.
A section of the complex contained nine units, two were vacant where the fire started.
The two vacant apartments were on the end and heavily involved in fire and spreading to a third.
The two vacant units both sustained heavy fire damage and firefighters extinguished the fire with only minor fire and water damage to the third unit where the family lived. The family was able to escape without any injuries.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the family of six displaced residents with housing vouchers, food, clothing, and information for longer term assistance needs.
The cause of this incident is currently under investigation.
