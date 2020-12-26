Nicondra: Chilly, but nice Christmas weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a freezing start on the second day of Christmas the rest of the day turned out quite nice with temperatures rebounding from the frigid upper 20s and low 30s to the middle 50s under sunny skies. Sunday will start out chilly again with a number of spots north and west of Lake Pontchartrain getting down near the 32 degree mark and mid-30s just about everywhere else. Expect mostly sunny conditions again into the afternoon with highs rebounding a bit into the mid to upper 60s. A gradual warm up and more moisture moves in as we get deeper into the week ahead. New Year’s Eve on Thursday will be the day we are watching most closely as a deep trough developing to the west should begin to make it’s greatest impact then. A line of storms will develop and depending on timing some could be strong to severe. There’s a lot of time to watch this system, but it may be very similar to the last one that moved through late right before Christmas Eve. Right now it appears rain would end before New Year’s celebrations, but that’s still several days away so we will monitor and update as it gets closer.