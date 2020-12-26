Zack: The warming trend is ready for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has certainly been awhile since I’ve been able to say we have a dry weekend upcoming and one that will bring some very pleasant December weather.
First up we do have a really cold start out there this morning with temperatures in the 20s on the north shore and 30s south of the lake. Quickly we will warm up into the upper 50s through the afternoon so the cold start will give way to a nice, cool day. Plentiful sun will make for very pleasant outdoor conditions.
Tonight won’t be as cold but still rather chilly as only areas far north will experience another freeze. By Sunday afternoon how does 68 sound for a high? Quickly that warming trend will take hold to round out the holiday weekend and it also gets us set for a milder last few days of 2020.
Speaking of the last few days of 2020, those look to be more humid and warm with daily highs in the 70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next rain chances arrives with a front on Wednesday with that rain possibly lingering into your New Year’s Eve. As of now, the timing of that front will get it through before midnight New Year’s Eve so 2021 should start dry but turning much colder again.
