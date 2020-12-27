Catholic wins 2020 Div. I Championship

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Bears faced the C.E. Byrd Yellow Jackets in the LHSAA Division I Championship at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern St. University in Natchitoches.
The Bears defeated the Yellow Jackets, 35-12.
More to come.
Catholic High beats C.E. Byrd 35-12 to win the Division I state title! What a season for the Bears. State championship no. 3 in program history. Three in six seasons! @WAFB9Sports #LHSAA— Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperSPX) December 28, 2020
Bears celebrate - Tre’ Benson MVP with 4 catches 140 yards and 78 yard TD @WAFB @LHSAA @CurDogFootball pic.twitter.com/buI8jedBm2— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 28, 2020
Final:— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 28, 2020
Catholic 35
Byrd 12
Bears are Division I Champs @WAFB9Sports
Bears pouring it on now. Landon O’Connor untouched on 18 yard TD run. With 7:41 to go Catholic leads 35-12 @WAFB9Sports @LHSAA— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 28, 2020
Catholic converts a crucial 4th down at midfield & Daniel Beale tosses his 2nd TD pass with a 12 yarder to former #Sportsline Player of the Week Shelton Sampson as Bears are pulling away 28-12 with 10:53 remaining @CurDogFootball @WAFB9Sports @LHSAA— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 28, 2020
Shaking off the scoop-and-score by Catholic the Yellowjackets march 80 yards in 5:59 with sophomore QB Lake Lambert scoring on a six yard keeper cutting @CurDogFootball lead to 21-12 midway through third quarter @WAFB9Sports @LHSAA— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 28, 2020
Josh Robertson picks up a fumble off the Byrd option to start the third quarter and takes it 15 yards for a TD! @CurDogFootball leads 21-6 @WAFB9Sports @LHSAA— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 28, 2020
Byrd puts together impressive drive just before halftime getting a 4 yard TD from William Berry to make it 14-6 with 18 seconds to go. Drive was 13 plays 84 yards @LHSAA @WAFB9Sports #SportslineFN— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 28, 2020
Catholic High School leads C.E. Byrd 14-0 with 7 minutes remaining in the first half 🐻 pic.twitter.com/ziJVcOYlIK— LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) December 28, 2020
Tre Benson goes 78 yards with a pass for a 1-play scoring drive! @CurDogFootball 14 CE Byrd 0 at 10:18 mark of 2nd quarter @LHSAA @WAFB9Sports— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 28, 2020
On third and goal Landon O’Connor makes like @drewbrees and leaps to stick the ball over the goal line from one yard out capping a 13 play drive. With 3:10 to go in first quarter @CurDogFootball leads Byrd 7-0 @LHSAA @WAFB9Sports— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 28, 2020
After an INT on their first possession, the Bears D stops Byrd on 4th and 2. Bears ball on CHS 49— CHS Athletics (@CHSBRAthletics) December 28, 2020
We’re live from Natchitoches in just minutes before @CurDogFootball meets Byrd in @LHSAA Division I title game and there’s been a development so join us! @WAFB @WAFB9Sports #SportslineFN pic.twitter.com/dI5zZnXdT7— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 27, 2020
