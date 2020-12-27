JPSO: One man dead, woman injured in Marrero shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Ames Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department.
The man was brought to the hospital, where he later died. The woman was shot in the foot.
JPSO says there is no suspect at the moment as the investigation is ongoing.
Updates will be provided here.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-354-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
