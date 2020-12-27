Karr, De La Salle, and St. Charles Catholic all vying for state football titles in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES (WVUE) - Another year of state championship games, and another year of the Karr Cougars being a Class 4A participant. Karr owns four state titles in a row, and looking for a 5-peat with sophomore quarterback, AJ Samuel, running the offensive show.
“Keeps fighting. I respect that a lot from him. Because, as you know it’s hard to play quarterback here. Coming after so many guys. But he keeps fighting every week to be the player that he wants to be. Not trying to please anybody else but himself. These kids sacrifice the most. They’re away from their families. They put a lot a time in film, and on the practice field. The thing I’m most proud of him, he hasn’t lost his self-identity in this whole process,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.
“It’s a big moment for me. I always dreamed about coming to Karr. Being that guy. I just hope my teammates trust in me. “Drive for five” like you’re always hearing,” said sophomore A.J. Samuel.
In Division II, we have a rematch of last year’s title game. St. Thomas More crushed De La Salle, 58-10. The Cavaliers hope lessons learned in 2019, will help things turn in their favor for 2020.
“The biggest thing we have going for us is, the 16 seniors learned a lesson last year. Some of those seniors, are the top character kids I have in that locker room. With those leaders on and off the field, hopefully that elevates our football team to compete on Monday night to the best of our ability,” said DLS head coach Ryan Manale.
In Division III, it’s same teams also from 2019. St. Charles Catholic fell to Lafayette Christian Academy. The Knights are loaded again, but the Comets are primed for better things this time around.
“I could tell you one thing, if it was a pickup game, we wouldn’t have many of my guys chosen. Because they’re awfully fast. Not only are they big, they got great skill guys, they’re very athletic. Yes, there’s a lot of things we can take from this game. I think we realize what we did wrong, and what we did correctly. I think there’s a lot of things we need to do better,” said SCC head coach Frank Monica.
The last time the football state championships were not held in New Orleans, was 2005. The Dome was damaged during Hurricane Katrina, so they took place in Sherevport at Independence Stadium.
