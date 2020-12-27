Karr, De La Salle, and St. Charles Catholic all vying for state football titles in Natchitoches

“Keeps fighting. I respect that a lot from him. Because, as you know it’s hard to play quarterback here. Coming after so many guys. But he keeps fighting every week to be the player that he wants to be. Not trying to please anybody else but himself. These kids sacrifice the most. They’re away from their families. They put a lot a time in film, and on the practice field. The thing I’m most proud of him, he hasn’t lost his self-identity in this whole process,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.