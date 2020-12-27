Lawmakers to gather Monday in effort to push through COVID relief bill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Lawmakers head back to the drawing board Monday for what could be the final time in an effort to push through a $900 billion COVID relief package that’s paired with a $1.4 trillion government spending bill. The bill gained bi-partisan support and included $600 stimulus checks for Americans. But the bill was unexpectedly shot down by President Trump at the 11th hour perplexing fiscal conservatives.
A government shutdown could be imminent if nothing is agreed upon by the end of the day on Dec 28, and FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman says while we’ve seen shutdowns before, one in the current climate could be severe.
“We have two crisis in one, a pending government shutdown if a government funding bill doesn’t pass, along with a failure to provide individuals and businesses with needed stimulus funds. Those two critical things are packaged into just one bill right now,” said Sherman.
Aside from stimulus checks, the bill is needed to replenish things like federal unemployment payments, which officially dried up this weekend, and also extend protections for renters and homeowners, something local housing advocates are currently fighting for.
Sherman says Congress could override the president’s veto of the current stimulus package, but there’s still some hope that a new government spending bill could pass before the time runs out, and it would include a $2,000 checks for most Americans.
“For those $2,000 checks to happen one of two things needs to happen. The bill gets signed into law and then a measure is passed increasing it, or a whole new bill gets passed in record speed, which could happen with the Senate and house all in one place at one time.”
