LPSO: 18-year-old found dead in Raceland

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old man was found dead in Raceland on Saturday, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LPSO later identified the victim as D’John Porter, of Raceland.
He was found on the road in the 700 block of St. Louis Street. No other information has been provided.
Updates will be provided here.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.