Nicondra: Mostly dry and warmer to start the last week of 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of sunshine once again to close out the weekend. Temperatures rebounded for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and even a few low 70s. The start of the week will remain mild with overnight lows close to long term averages in the low to middle 40s both sides of the lake. Highs will be on the warm side popping up into the low 70s with southeasterly winds off the Gulf of Mexico. In addition to warmer temperatures we will see an increase in moisture as well.
We are keeping a close eye on the next weather system developing to the Northwest near Alaska at the moment. That energy is expected to swing south by midweek and should trigger some rain possibly as early as Wednesday evening. It’s still several days away so we will monitor how it is coming together. Right now the best chance for rain falls on New Year’s Eve, but the timing and duration remain in question.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.