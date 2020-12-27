NOPD: Man shot in the leg in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the French Quarter.
It happened in the 300 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning. According to police, the male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to University Medical Center New Orleans by EMS, according to NOPD.
No further information is immediately available.
