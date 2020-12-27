Pelicans overcome poor shooting with defense, rebounding, and ball protection to beat Spurs

Brandon Ingram recorded his second double-double of the season with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He also had six assists. Zion Williamson had his third straight double-double to open the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He also had a career-high five steals. Lonzo Ball finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals (tied for his best with Pelicans). Josh Hart came off the bench and put up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.