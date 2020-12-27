Travelers prioritized family despite CDC warnings against holiday travel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Millions of people traveled this weekend despite CDC guidelines recommending folks to stay home.
But whether folks were flying or driving this holiday season, they say they tried to travel as safely as possible, prioritizing family this season.
With still plenty of room to move around for social distancing at the Louis Armstrong International airport, Mary Ann Thomson brought a triple-layer mask for better protection.
“I feel if I wear the masks and have a lot of things I really don’t touch anything on the plane,” said Thomson. Rightly so, she says her family worries about her traveling, especially with a pre-existing condition.
“I have to be, I have cancer in the lining of my pancreas and my daughters want me to be careful when I go,” Thomson said.
The TSA says it screened more than 1.1 million people at airports nationwide the day after Christmas, another sign the public is traveling despite public health officials pleading not to.
These numbers are close to December 23rd’s travel days, the third busiest air travel day in the US since the beginning of the pandemic.
But Thomson said she weighed these risks against the smiles of her 8-month-old niece on Christmas morning.
“I got to make her giggle and it was fascinating to try and watch her open her first presents. No, I wouldn’t have stopped for the world, I wanted to come and see her and figured it was worth the risk and I’m trying to be careful and that’s all I can ask to do,” Thomson said.
Meanwhile, others decided to get behind the wheel to get to their holiday destination.
Christy McCabe says it didn’t make sense to her to fly, plus social distancing isn’t a worry driving the highway solo.
“I already had Covid so I wasn’t worried about that, but just to get on the open road, do some thinking, listen to good music,” McCabe said.
AAA predicted the majority of holiday travelers chose to drive, still a nearly 25 percent drop from the 108 million who drove in 2019.
“We’re doing a lot of driving it just mixes up being at home just tired of being at home,” McCabe said.
Despite pleadings to stay at home, it was family driving most to brave the warnings.
TSA says Saturday’s traffic was just 45 percent of the air traffic a day after Christmas a year ago.
