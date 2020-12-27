14-year-old gunned down in Christmas shooting in N.O. East, family says

14-year-old Jamere Alfred was killed in a shooting at Walgreens on Bullard Avenue on Christmas, according to a family spokesman. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Fox8live.com Staff | December 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 5:58 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-old was shot and killed Christmas night in the parking lot of a Walgreens in New Orleans East.

The family of Jamere Alfred says he was killed around 10 p.m. at the Walgreens at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest.

A family spokesman says he was with a cousin when a drive-by shooting happened and he was struck.

Alfred attended Martin Berman Charter School where he was a football player and band member.

NOPD has not confirmed a suspect or motive in the shooting.

The family is holding a vigil Sunday night at 6 p.m.

