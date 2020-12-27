14-year-old gunned down in Christmas shooting in N.O. East, family says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-old was shot and killed Christmas night in the parking lot of a Walgreens in New Orleans East.
The family of Jamere Alfred says he was killed around 10 p.m. at the Walgreens at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest.
A family spokesman says he was with a cousin when a drive-by shooting happened and he was struck.
Alfred attended Martin Berman Charter School where he was a football player and band member.
NOPD has not confirmed a suspect or motive in the shooting.
The family is holding a vigil Sunday night at 6 p.m.
Updates will be provided here.
