Zack: Warmer days ahead as the 70s set to return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you are a fan of the warmer weather, then the next few days are for you as the warming trend will be in full throttle with 70s set to make a return to the forecast.
First up is your Sunday which is going to be another beauty as we round out this long holiday weekend. Highs this afternoon don’t make it to 70 but they will be close as we soar into the upper 60s at most locations. A few clouds are possible through the afternoon but overall it will be another mostly sunny one.
The new work week brings the return of the 70 degree temperatures but it also brings back the humidity. Increasing humidity at this time of year can lead to morning fog so that will be something to watch for. Overall rain chances remain low until the middle of the week.
This next storm system looks to be quite dynamic as showers on Wednesday could lead to a storm chance for New Year’s Eve. Some of those storms could be strong to severe as well. The timing of this system will also be key as to whether the rain ends before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Right now it does look like the worst of the weather will be ending by evening but exact timing 5-6 days away always does change. Once that system departs on New Year’s Day, it’s back to the winter chill again going into next weekend.
