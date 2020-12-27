Zack: Warmer days ahead as the 70s set to return

This next storm system looks to be quite dynamic as showers on Wednesday could lead to a storm chance for New Year’s Eve. Some of those storms could be strong to severe as well. The timing of this system will also be key as to whether the rain ends before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Right now it does look like the worst of the weather will be ending by evening but exact timing 5-6 days away always does change. Once that system departs on New Year’s Day, it’s back to the winter chill again going into next weekend.