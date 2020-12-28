Bruce: Big Warm-Up And A wet End To 2020

We are keeping a close eye on the next weather system developing to our far west at the moment. That energy is expected to swing south by midweek and should trigger some rain possibly as early as Wednesday evening. It’s still several days away so we will monitor how it is coming together. Right now the best chance for rain falls on New Year’s Eve, but the timing and duration remain in question. Stay tuned as we may see a close call by fireworks time to usher in 2021.