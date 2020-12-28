Remaining dates for Celebration in the Oaks 2020 sold out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Park has announced that the remaining dates for Celebration in the Oaks is sold out.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, park officials chose to bring back the driving tour in place of the many attractions City Park offers every year.
The driving tour stretched 2.25 miles with one million lights displayed.
Celebration in the Oaks lasts until January 3 and tickets must be purchased in advanced.
