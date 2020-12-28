Remaining dates for Celebration in the Oaks 2020 sold out

Remaining dates for Celebration in the Oaks 2020 sold out
The 2020 Celebration in the Oaks will have a new feel for some and an old familiar feel for others this year as City Park brings back its driving tour. (Source: New Orleans City Park)
By Tiffany Baptiste | December 28, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 5:08 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Park has announced that the remaining dates for Celebration in the Oaks is sold out.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, park officials chose to bring back the driving tour in place of the many attractions City Park offers every year.

The driving tour stretched 2.25 miles with one million lights displayed.

Celebration in the Oaks lasts until January 3 and tickets must be purchased in advanced.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.