Jeff Duncan: The Saints are due a little good fortune

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Things are falling into place for the New Orleans Saints.
The team’s quest for the No. 1 playoff seed and all-important first-round bye are within reach.
What seemed absurd three weeks ago is now quite possible with one game to play.
For once, the gridiron gods appear to be favoring the Saints rather than tormenting them. The breaks, it seems, are finally going they’re way.
The Saints just need three dominoes to fall into place on Sunday and they’ll earn the top seed and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.
First and foremost, they need to beat the Panthers in Charlotte. A loss to Carolina destroys this entire hypothesis. So let’s assume the Saints take care of business in Carolina. Then, they need the Bears to upset the Packers at Soldier Field and the Seahawks to knock off the 49ers in San Francisco.
That’s it. If all three things happen, the Saints, Packers and Seahawks will finish in a three-way tie at 12-4 and the Saints get the tie-breaker because of their 10-2 conference record.
It’s not a far-fetched proposition at all. The Bears have won three straight games and are playing for their postseason lives. There’s nothing they’d rather do than spoil their archrivals’ playoff prospects.
And the Seahawks are favored to beat the injury-riddled 49ers, who are playing out the string on a lost season.
This scenario COULD realistically happen.
So break out your pom poms and root on the Bears and Seahawks while you’re watching the Saints game on Sunday. The stars could be in black and gold alignment.
And let’s face it, the way the past few seasons have ended, the Saints are due a little good fortune. The gridiron gods owe them one.
