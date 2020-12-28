Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured Monday evening.
The shooting was reported around 8:40 p.m.
Officers were called after a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound.
Through their investigation it was later determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of I-10 East and Bullard Avenue.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
