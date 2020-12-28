Nicondra: Warm and muggy ahead of New Year’s Eve storm chance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are in the calm before the storm so to speak. We can expect a couple of quiet days with mild and muggy conditions as we await our next big weather system set to move in on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for overnight lows and bounce into the low 70s during the afternoon. As it’s still a few days out there is still some uncertainty in timing and strength, but we do know that there will be rain in the region for much of the day on Thursday. There is plenty of energy to work with and could bring some strong to severe storms. Keep watch on the forecast as the holiday nears. Behind the next cold front temperatures will fall. We will see a chilly weekend to kick off 2021.