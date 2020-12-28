NOPD: At least 48 cars burglarized early Monday morning, many with smashed windows

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -At least 48 cars were broken into early this morning at about 5 a.m. in Treme just days after Christmas, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Residents off Dumaine, St. Philip and Ursuline streets woke up Monday morning to find their vehicles burglarized, and car windows smashed.
“They got my girlfriend’s car, my mom’s car,” said Alicia Kelly while cleaning glass out of her mom’s vehicle. “This is the first time it’s actually happened in our neighborhood. So it was just a random act.”
Philip Stelly, a resident off Dumaine Street and also an employee of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the block he lives on is usually pretty quiet and the only action it sees is just foot traffic.
Although his car was broken into, fortunately nothing was stolen.
“It’s a horrible way to end a year in what has been a very horrible year, so we’re just trying to get past this and move on to 2021,” he said.
The NOPD First District is still investigating this rash of car break-ins, and are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
