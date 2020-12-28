Police: Male shot inside Jung Hotel on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on Canal Street.
It happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Canal. The Jung Hotel is in that block.
Details are limited, but police say one male was shot and taken to the hospital.
The Tulane University Police Dept. sent out an alert to its affiliates alerting them of the shooting.
Tulane Medical Center is near the Jung Hotel.
“At approximately 2:00am on Monday, December 28, 2020, TUPD was made aware of a shooting (aggravated battery) which occurred inside the Jung Hotel located at the intersection of Canal and LaSalle Streets.”
“This is an ongoing criminal investigation and affiliates should avoid the immediate area. Officers conducted additional checks of the area and assisted NOPD as requested. TUPD has increased reoccurring patrols in the area. This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time, TUPD continues to assist NOPD as needed,” the alert said.
