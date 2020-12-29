Amite’s DeVonta Smith wins AP Player of the Year award

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, a native of Amite, La., has been named the Associated Press Player of the Year, becoming the first wide receiver ever to win the award.
Smith leads the nation in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,511), and yards after the catch (768). He ranks No. 2 in the nation in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards per game (137.4).
He is the all-time SEC leader in receiving touchdowns. He holds the Alabama record for career receiving yards (3,620) and single-season receiving touchdowns (17).
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.