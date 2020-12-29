Business owners, visitors wary of possible Covid closures ahead of NYE

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Any other year, there’d be more group activities leading into the new year.
“We would do the normal celebrating thing that everyone does go to one or two have fun, this year is definitely different,” said Scott Wood.
With 2021 days away, Courtyard Brewery owner, Scott Wood says he can’t look forward to the new year without worrying about what’s left of 2020.
“The rules as they stand we can’t serve past 11 pm that’s a state mandate, then we find out tomorrow if I’ll even be allowed to have people inside,” said Wood.
The early hours of New Year’s Eve holiday are crucial business hours, but Wood says he’s thankful to have a large courtyard to serve to-go drinks if the city issues additional closures, but says there will still be a strict last call curfew.
His customers are already planning around that.
“We know you don’t change laws by breaking them and change them by adhering to them and then saying this is negatively affecting me how do we fix this; as a citizen it’s just the right thing to do,” said Wood.
“The New Year’s plan this year will be a little quieter than most pick up some beer from here and probably hang at home order the Tipitina’s concert or whatever it is,” said Eric Jaeger.
But on Bourbon street, visitors were shocked to hear the 24-7 alcohol-laden party street could partially close for the New Year’s Eve celebration.
“I think that would be a tragedy that’s not fair and the business owners the local business owners must be so mad,” said Mike and Jannelle Bannerman.
If that percent positivity number spikes above five percent, the city’s warned they could close indoor bar service ahead of the New Year’s Eve holiday.
“We saw an uptick on last week as we explained looking at the rate of transmission we are a little teetering over that five threshold five percent threshold; we will wait to get the official number,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
As many look forward to a brighter 2021, they’re also accepting the virus will still be with us, including New Year’s Eve.
“It’s not something that’s going to change overnight January 1 is probably not something that’s going to change by Mardi Gras so it’s a reality we have to live with,” said Wood.
