Cam Thomas earns second SEC Freshman of the Week honor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU guard Cameron Thomas was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for games played Dec. 21 - Dec. 27, the league announced on Monday, Dec. 28.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound scorer from Chesapeake, Va., put up 29 points in the 86-80 win over Nicholls St. on Saturday, Dec. 26. He also had three rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 10-of-21 (47.6%) from the field and was a perfect 7-of-7 on free throws.
LSU is 5-1 on the season and in four of those six games, Thomas has 20 or more points. In three of those games, he has made 10 field goals.
Thomas was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 30 after the first week of games.
LSU will open SEC play against Texas A&M on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. at the PMAC.
