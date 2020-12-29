De La Salle comes up just short against St. Thomas More in Div. II title game

NATCHITOCHES (WVUE) - Last season, St. Thomas More beat De La Salle in the Division II state title game, 58-10. Well, the 2020 edition between the same two teams looked quite different.
The Cougars raced out to a, 21-7, advantage in the second quarter. Thanks in large part to the Walker Howard-Jack Bech connection. They’re both committed to LSU, and showed why on this night.
But, the Cavaliers didn’t back down. Senior Montrell Johnson racked up 182 yards rushing, and found the end zone four times on the night.
De La Salle even led at one point, 28-27, in the fourth quarter.
STM got the last word though, Howard threw his fourth touchdown of the night, and that would be the difference in the contest. De La Salle fought to the bitter end, but fell, 35-28.
“I don’t think anybody outside our locker room came here expecting us to win. We expected to win. I think we believed. When we left on the bus to come here, we believed we were coming here to win this state championship, and really shock everybody. Is it different than last year, yes. That’s because of the warriors I have up here, and the rest that are in that locker room. That just played their hearts out,” said De La Salle head coach Ryan Manale.
