Fireworks sales booming, but inventory is limited due to pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many of the fireworks used for New Year’s Eve celebrations are made in China, but this year amid the pandemic, fireworks stands will have a shortage of supply.
“It’s very thin in here,” said Alexander Sibley, manager at Sib’s Fireworks in LaPlace, La. “Typically we’ll have backstock under all the tables, [but] as you can see, there’s almost nothing under the tables.”
That’s because this year imports from China-- which supplies almost 90 percent of the world’s fireworks-- stalled early on due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and factories are now struggling to meet the demand.
“I was able to get fireworks,” Sibley said. “It’s really a shortage of what kind of fireworks I’m getting.”
That means some of the more popular items are hard to come by, or aren’t available at all.
“Just your typical snapper you throw on the ground-- almost impossible,” said Sibley. “Roman candles. We might sell, normally we might have eight different options. This year we have one option.”
He said it’s been a hard year, but a record year for his business. Customers are wanting something fun to do while at home, and his products just happen to be the right ~catalyst~ to cure the quarantine blues.
And he expects business to pick up as the holiday nears.
“I think people being home, just coming out and getting all the fireworks, since they’re going to be home not traveling so much. We’re expecting that for New Year.”
