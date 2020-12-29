’I’m pleased with the progress’ - Brees talks about Saints’ offense heading into regular season finale, playoffs

”I felt like we moved the ball extremely well, both on the ground and through the air,” said Brees. “We didn’t punt the whole game, had what, 580 yards or something in total offense. So, we were moving the ball. We were rolling. We were doing what we wanted to do. I think there’s definitely more to be desired. There’s definitely room for improvement, especially as we kind of get to this last game and on our way into the playoffs. But, I think, I’m pleased with the progress.”