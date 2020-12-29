Mainieri: SEC explores 4-game weekend during conference play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While chatting with LSU legend Skip Bertman and former pitching coach great Dan Canevari on ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge, LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri gave an indication of what the Tigers’ season could look like in 2021.
Mainieri said there’s a long way to go and it’s hardly official but the SEC is leaning towards a four-game weekend during conference play. It could possibly mean a 9-inning game Friday, a 7-inning doubleheader Saturday, and a 9-inning game Sunday in league play.
Each team has 16 non-conference games to work with. The challenges come into play with the medical task force and getting all of the games played with COVID-19 protocols. Weeks with five games, although not unusual, become more challenging with a four-game SEC weekend. Teams will try to play 56 games.
The SEC has a conference call on Jan. 7, 2021, and perhaps it could be decided by then.
LSU is scheduled to open its season on Friday, Feb. 19 against Mainieri’s former team, Notre Dame, at Alex Box Stadium.
