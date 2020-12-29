Nicondra: Severe storms possible New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather will be a big concern as well on New Year’s Eve. The storm prediction center placed the entire region under the level 2 risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Moisture continues to increase and expect warm afternoons and mild overnight temperatures ahead of a high energy storm system moving in from the west.
Wednesday will remain mostly dry early with a chance for a few showers late in the day. The chance for rain increases through the day on Thursday with some isolated storms coming together early and a line developing to the west and pushing east through the late afternoon and evening. It appears the storm risk will continue into the start of the New Year. Behind the front cooler and drier conditions move in for the first weekend of 2021.
