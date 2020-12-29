NOFD: 3-alarm fire leaves families displaced; fire deemed suspicious

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Fire Dept. remains on scene Tuesday morning at the site of a three-alarm fire that put two families out of their home.
The NOFD says the blaze started at 1924 Delachaise Street Monday around 11 p.m. and crews had it under control in about a hour.\
When firefighters they arrived, they found flames swallowing the two-story wood frame home.
Officials called in a second crew to protect houses on either side.
After an hour, the framework of the original house partially collapsed.
The NOFD says the fire displaced five adults and one child.
Neighbors say construction crews have been working on the home.
Thad no utilities and the cause is suspicious in origin.
