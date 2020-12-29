NOPD: Duo sought for burglarizing, damaging dozens of vehicles in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two subjects believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the First District on Dec. 28.
Around 4:15 a.m., two unidentified subjects were captured on surveillance video burglarizing dozens of vehicles parked in and/or near the 2100 block of Ursuline Avenue. The subjects were also equipped with flashlights and a window punch, according to police.
They were last seen walking westbound on North Johnson toward Dumaine Street then in an unknown direction.
One subject is described as stocky and was wearing black “Dickie” pants, red tennis shoes, a gray hoodie with a white t-shirt pulled over on top. He was wearing a black face/head cover with a vertical reflective strip located on the front.
The second subject was wearing a black or blue hoodie with a white t-shirt pulled over it. He also had a black face/head cover with a vertical reflective strip on the front.
