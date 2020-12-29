NOPD: 1 killed, 1 shot in 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a shooting that killed one male and injured another Monday night (Dec. 28) in the Lower Ninth Ward.
The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. near the intersection of Florida and Saint Maurice avenues. One of the victims died at the hospital.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.
The identity of the deceased victim was not released.
