People eager for the start of 2021 are urged to have realistic expectations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many people are eager to forget this year ever happened and already have placed 2021 on a very high pedestal. And while having high hopes for the new year is a good thing, a LSU Health New Orleans psychiatrist says it is important to have realistic expectations.
Mark Griggs works in emergency medical services and experienced up-close the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Twenty-Twenty was a hard year, a hard year. I’m in EMT service, so it was kind of frontline stuff for me,” said Griggs.
The coronavirus canceled normalcy for much of the year.
Hope Griggs survived the dangerous virus.
“It’s hard, it was hard. Speaking from experience of having COVID and then recuperating it’s very hard,” said Mrs. Griggs.
Given the toll of the coronavirus, many people already have very high expectations for 2021.
“Yes, I do have good expectations, yes,” said Sherry Clark.
Hope Griggs said she is not considering tempering what she expects from the new year.
“Twenty-One, no, we’re just going to shoot for the sky and keep going,” she said.
Dr. Lakisha Mamon, a LSU Health New Orleans psychiatrist, says having optimism for an incoming year is not unusual.
“Most definitely, it’s a great and wonderful thing,” said Mamon.
But she said everyone should keep their expectations for 2021 in check.
“I also think we need to be realistic about what’s going to happen,” Mamon stated.
She said the arrival of a brand-new year will not erase everything that was not right in 2020.
“I’ve been so ready for 2020 to be over but there’s not a magical switch that’s going to happen December 31 at 11:59 [pm] and all of a sudden, you know, COVID’s better and we’re able to do all those things that we want to do and need to do,” said Mamon.
And the same holds true for personal expectations people may set for 2021.
“If any of you are like me, I’ve made resolutions that I probably gave up within the first week or two of the new year and so what we have to think about is that everything does take time and we want to set our goals to be something small, attainable, something that’s not going to stress us out,” said Mamon.
She was asked about advice for people who may be disappointed that things do not go the way they expect in the new year.
“We want to think about the things we’re fortunate for in our lives, our loved ones, our families, all of those things. The next thing we want to do is we want to focus on the things that we can change and not the things we can’t change,” Mamon said.
And she said self-care should also be a priority.
“And that’s everything from having a good sleep hygiene, eating healthy, exercising, stepping outside to smell the air, feel the breeze,” said Mamon.
Dr. Mamon said people who end up having a very hard time dealing with disappointments that may arise in the new year should not hesitate to seek professional help.
“We know that there are more people who are experiencing not only depression but anxiety as we go through COVID, and so there is nothing wrong with picking up the phone to talk with a professional, to say, hey, I’m not doing well at this time, especially if those thoughts get really dark and you may be thinking about suicide or not wanting to be here, that’s an emergency, so most definitely contact 911,” said Mamon.
And she said others who may be struggling emotionally but do not require emergency medical treatment should speak to their physicians about getting therapy.
Because many people are putting more stock in 2021 than in previous years.
“How could it be any worse?” said Clark with a chuckle.
“I always want people to stay hopeful,” said Dr. Mamon.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.