Shelby: Mild finish to 2020, cool down to start 2021

Mostly sunny and dry skies are expected today as highs reach the low 70s once again. In fact, we’ll finish out the year on a warm note with highs getting into the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday as well. Patchy fog is possible during the morning with the increase in moisture due to the onshore flow.
A stray shower is possible Wednesday as cloud cover increases, but rain is most likely on Thursday. In the afternoon and evening especially, showers and storms will be widespread across the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. Current timing indicates rain could clear by the time the Fleur De Lis drops at midnight, but it will likely be a wet evening leading up to it.
We’ll kick off 2021 with a cool breeze and dry skies. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s for the first several days of the new year!
