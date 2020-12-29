St. Charles Catholic comes up just short against Lafayette Christian in LHSAA Div. III Championship

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - The St. Charles Catholic Comets faced the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights for the 2020 LHSAA Division III Championship at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University and came up just short.
The Knights (9-1) edged the Comets (7-3), 12-7. It is their fourth straight state title.
In a true defensive battle, Lafayette Christian gained 188 total yards and St. Charles Catholic managed just 130.
LSU signee Sage Ryan of Lafayette Christian did not play in the game due to injury.
