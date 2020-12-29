Suspect sought for Bourbon Street bar shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is searching for a man who allegedly shot another man inside a Bourbon Street bar Saturday night (Dec. 26).
Police say 30-year-old John White should be considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a bar in the 300 Block of Bourbon Street.
The 27-year-old victim was attempting to break up a bar fight when he was shot in the leg.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the White is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.