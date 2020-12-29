Traffic expected to increase as levee construction begins in St. John Parish

LAPLACE (WVUE) -St. John the Baptist Parish residents can expect to see heightened traffic beginning around the third week of January 2021 as stockpiling contracts for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Levee Project get underway.
Parish President Jaclyn Hotard says the levee project is on pace toward a Spring 2024 completion.
“The stockpiling of the clay from the Spillway will begin next month. Details will follow soon about the actual route,” Hotard said, noting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are eyeing an access road location somewhere between the River Forest Subdivision and Shady Nook Trailer Park.
“We can anticipate an increased amount of traffic from the Spillway into that area,” Hotard said. “That will continue for an extended period of time. However, we do know that when it’s all done, we will get the flood protection that we so desperately need.”
Encompassing 18.5 miles of earthen levee, the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Levee Project is designed to provide 100-year storm surge protection to more than 60,000 residents in St. John the Baptist, St. Charles and St. James parishes.
