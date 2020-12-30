Bruce: A Rainy And Possible Stormy End To 2020

As we start the final day of 2020 clouds and rain will increase through through the afternoon and mid evening. A strong storm system is moving out of Texas and headed our way. This will set the stage for a round of showers and storms across the area with some of those storms possibly being severe. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has outlined our area in an enhanced risk - level 3 out of 5. This means a few storms will be capable of damaging winds or a tornado. It doesn’t look to be stormy all day long but there will be waves of rain and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. There is the potential that the worst of the weather slides off to our east just ahead of the stroke of midnight.