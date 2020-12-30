Carencro ends Karr’s chances for a 5-peat of state titles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2015, Karr will not be the Class 4A state champion in football. The Karr Cougars fell to Carencro, 35-19, in Natchitoches.
Karr owned four state titles in a row before the teams kicked off on the campus of Northwestern State University.
Karr led at half, 13-7, behind two AJ Samuel TD passes. But, Carencro outscored the Cougars, 28-6, in the second half.
LSU commit, Aaron Anderson, accounted for three touchdowns in the game. The junior pulled in two TD receptions, and ran for another score.
Carencro’s Traylon Prejean finished with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Prejean also threw a halfback pass for a score.
This is Carencro’s first state title since 1992.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.