C.J. Gardner-Johnson goes to Reserve/Covid 19 list

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints nickel cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been placed on the reserve/Covid 19 list. Gardner-Johnson has been the team’s starter at nickel all season. He played last week against Minnesota and registered three tackles with one pass breakup.
It’s unknown if Gardner-Johnson tested positive or came in close contact with someone who did. If he tested positive with symptons, Gardner-Johnson would miss a mandatory ten days which could possibly put his playing status for wild card weekend in doubt.
Gardner-Johnson leads the team with 13 pass breakups and is third on the team with 66 tackles.
If he can’t play, P.J.Williams would be an option to replace him at the nickel position. Patrick Robinson was also designated to return from injured reserve.
