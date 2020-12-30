LDH: Wednesday’s 6,754 COVID-19 cases is the single highest daily count reported, without backlog, during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say the 6,754 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, Dec. 30 is the highest single-day total of cases reported during the pandemic so far, without neither a backlog nor two day’s worth of cases.
“Today’s update [Wednesday, Dec. 30] does NOT contain a backlog of cases. This is the highest number of daily cases reported to date in Louisiana that does not contain a backlog nor two days of reporting,” LDH officials said Wednesday.
The previous highest single-day total was 4,339 cases reported on Dec. 9.
The state reached another alarming milestone Wednesday. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased for the third day in a row Wednesday, surpassing 1,700 statewide. Louisiana has not seen more than 1,700 hospitalizations since April 16 when the state’s first surge of the virus was beginning to subside.
LDH officials reported the number of patients on mechanical ventilators actually decreased Wednesday but remains above 200 patients.
