No riverfront fireworks or large gatherings permitted in New Orleans for NYE

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There will be no riverfront fireworks or gatherings near Jax Brewery this year for New Year’s Eve as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“Just as with other holidays this year, we’ve had to significantly adjust what New Year’s celebrations will look like in New Orleans,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a statement. “That means no large parties, no riverfront fireworks, and no spectators at the fleur-de-lis drop. Please stay at home and ring in the New Year safely with the members of your immediate household.”
The City of New Orleans is urging residents to stay home this holiday season to prevent the further spread of the virus.
NOPD will block vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area to prevent crowds from forming near the Jax Brewery area.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will still be televised. However, the event will be closed to the public with no spectators.
