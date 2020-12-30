NOPD: Bicyclist killed in accident on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bicyclist was killed in an accident at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Delachaise Street on Tuesday, according to NOPD.
At around 11:35 p.m., the bicyclist was traveling south on Delachaise Street, when a black SUV heading west on St. Charles collided with the bicyclist, who kept going at the stop sign.
He was then ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing and any updates will be provided here.
Detective Mike Baldassaro is in charge of this ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this incident.
